NCAA men's tournament bracket revealed: complete schedule, dates, sites, TV times

St. John's v Connecticut NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: Tristen Newton #2, Hassan Diarra #10, and Jaylin Stewart #3 of the Connecticut Huskies react in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during the Semifinal round of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NCAA men's tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday with UConn announced as the No. 1 overall seed playing out of the East region.

Houston is the No. 1 seed in the South region, and Purdue earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest. North Carolina was named the No. 1 seed in the West, beating out follow projected contenders for the final top seed Iowa State, Tennessee and Arizona.

Iowa State, Arizona, Marquette and Tennessee earned No. 2 seeds.

How the Huskies got there

The reigning champion Huskies overtook previous favorite Purdue by defeating Marquette for the Big East tournament championship on Saturday on the heels of Purdue's loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten tournament semifinals. UConn enters tournament play as the favorite to cut down the nets for a second straight season after a dominant run to the program's fifth national championship in 2023.

Those Huskies lost three starters to the NBA, but returned with an even stronger regular season as Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer joined backcourt mate Tristen Newton on the All-Big East first team alongside honorable mention center Donovan Clingan. Big East Freshman of the Year Stephon Castle rounds out a revamped UConn roster that produced a 31-3 record including a 13-3 slate against Quad 1 teams. UConn secured non-conference wins over Gonzaga, Texas and North Carolina, then swept the Big East regular season and tournament championships.

East Region

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson (Brooklyn, New York), 2:45 p.m. ET Friday, CBS

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern (Brooklyn, New York), 12:15 p.m. ET Friday, CBS

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB (Spokane, Washington), 1:45 p.m. ET Friday, TNT

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale (Spokane, Washington), 4:15 p.m. ET Friday, TNT

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne (Omaha, Nebraska), 12:40 p.m. ET Thursday, truTV

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (Omaha, Nebraska), 3:10 p.m. ET Thursday, truTV

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake (Omaha, Nebraska), 10:05 p.m. ET Thursday, truTV

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (Omaha, Nebraska), 7:35 p.m. ET Thursday, truTV

South Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood (Memphis, Tennessee), 9:20 p.m. ET Friday, TNT

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (Memphis, Tennessee), 6:50 p.m. ET Friday, TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison (Brooklyn, New York), 9:40 p.m. ET Friday, CBS

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont (Brooklyn, New York), 7:10 p.m. ET Friday, CBS

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (Pittsburgh), 9:40 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland (Pittsburgh), 7:10 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado winner (Indianapolis), 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, TBS

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (Indianapolis), 2 p.m, ET Friday, TBS

Midwest Region

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State winner (Indianapolis), 7:25 p.m. ET Friday, TBS

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU (Indianapolis), 9:55 p.m. ET Friday, TBS

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State (Salt Lake City), 7:25 p.m. ET Thursday, TBS

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (Salt Lake City), 9:55 p.m. ET Thursday, TBS

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon (Pittsburgh), 4 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Arkon (Pittsburgh), 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State winner (Charlotte, North Carolina), 6:50 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (Charlotte, North Carolina), 9:20 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT

West Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner winner (Charlotte, North Carolina), 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Charlotte, North Carolina), 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday, CBS

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (Spokane, Washington), 10:05 p.m. ET Friday, truTV

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston (Spokane, Washington), 7:35 p.m. ET Friday, truTV

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico (Memphis, Tennessee), 3:10 p.m. ET Friday, truTV

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate (Memphis, Tennessee), 12:40 p.m. ET Friday, truTV

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (Salt Lake City), 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday, TBS

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (Salt Lake City), 2 p.m. ET Thursday, TBS

Day-by-day schedule

First Four

Tuesday, March 19 at Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 Wagner vs. No. 16 Howard, 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 10 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Virginia, 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Wednesday, March 20 at Dayton, Ohio

No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State, 6:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State, 9:10 p.m. ET, truTV

First round

Thursday, March 21

No. 8 Mississippi State vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Charlotte, North Carolina), 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Duquesne (Omaha, Nebraska), 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Arkon (Pittsburgh), 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 Long Beach State (Salt Lake City), 2 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Wagner winner (Charlotte, North Carolina), 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (Omaha, Nebraska), 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon (Pittsburgh), 4 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (Salt Lake City), 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Virginia/Colorado State winner (Charlotte, North Carolina), 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland (Pittsburgh), 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese State (Salt Lake City), 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (Omaha, Nebraska), 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (Charlotte, North Carolina), 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (Pittsburgh), 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (Salt Lake City), 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake (Omaha, Nebraska), 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV

Friday, March 22

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern (Brooklyn, New York), 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 Colgate (Memphis, Tennessee), 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 UAB (Spokane, Washington), 1:45 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 15 Western Kentucky (Indianapolis), 2 p.m, ET, TBS

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson (Brooklyn, New York), 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Clemson vs. No. 11 New Mexico (Memphis, Tennessee), 3:10 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Yale (Spokane, Washington), 4:15 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Boise State/Colorado winner (Indianapolis), 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Texas A&M (Memphis, Tennessee), 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont (Brooklyn, New York), 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 16 Montana State/Grambling State winner (Indianapolis), 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Charleston (Spokane, Washington), 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 16 Longwood (Memphis, Tennessee), 9:20 p.m. ET, TNT

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison (Brooklyn, New York), 9:40 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 TCU (Indianapolis), 9:55 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Grand Canyon (Spokane, Washington), 10:05 p.m. ET, truTV

Conferences with multiple bids

Big 12: 8SEC: 8Big Ten: 6Mountain West: 6ACC: 5Pac 12: 4Big East: 3AAC: 2Atlantic 10: 2WCC: 2