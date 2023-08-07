Neymar reportedly he wants to leave PSG, months after Kylian Mbappe said he also wants out

FBL-KOR-PSG-JEONBUK-FRIENDLY Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar prepares to take a corner during a friendly football match against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan on August 3, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images) (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Another Paris Saint-Germain star reportedly wants out.

Brazilian forward Neymar told his management team he doesn't want to return to his professional club this summer, according to French outlet L'Equipe. Neymar has spent the past six seasons with PSG.

Neymar is now the second high-profile Paris Saint-Germain player who wants to leave. Forward Kylian Mbappe said in June he wouldn't sign a contract extension with a year left on his contract, which prompted PSG to open up transfer talks with anyone interested in the talented forward. Another ex-PSG star, Lionel Messi, also left this summer for Inter Miami, where he's quickly become the goal-scoring phenom he's been at every other stop.