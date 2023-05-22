NFL approves rule change allowing teams to roster 'emergency' QB 4 months after 49ers' NFC title game bind

NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Once again, a high-profile application of an NFL rule was sufficient impetus to spur change.

NFL fans who tuned into the NFC championship game in January wondered how the San Francisco 49ers would proceed after quarterback Brock Purdy tore the UCL in his throwing elbow and backup Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion.

With an NFL bylaw amendment Monday afternoon, the next team to face this dilemma will have more quarterback optionality.

NFL teams can now officially designate an inactive, emergency third quarterback who will play if the team’s two active quarterbacks aren’t able to.

The NFL approved a bylaw to allow teams to dress a third "emergency" QB on gamedays. If two active QBs are injured or disqualified from game & unable to participate, QB3 can come up.



Notable after 49ers faced challenge in NFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/JKssu3WMYF — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 22, 2023

The third quarterback will be inactive unless and until the two active quarterbacks are injured or disqualified and unable to participate in the game, per bylaw language.

The quarterback must be removed from the game if one of the two active quarterbacks is able to return.

This developing story will be updated.