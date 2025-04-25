NFL Draft 2025: Surprise picks start with Travis Hunter to Jaguars

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado speaks with media after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There are always surprises in the NFL Draft, and the 2025 edition didn't wait long to deliver its first. The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the league by trading up from No. 5 to get the second pick from the Cleveland Browns and take Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Hunter was considered by most talent evaluators to be the top overall player in this year's draft. The price to land him wasn't cheap for the Jags. They gave up the fifth overall pick, their second-round pick (No. 36 overall), a fourth-round pick (No. 126 overall) and their 2026 first-round pick. In addition to the No. 2 pick, Cleveland sent Jacksonville their fourth-round pick (No. 104 overall) and a sixth-rounder (No. 200).

Here's a look at the rest of the surprise picks of the draft:

Tetairoa McMillan to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 pick: McMillan was considered by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2025 class — it just isn't considered a strong class for wide receivers. That made the Panthers taking him eighth to be somewhat of a surprise. It was certainly a surprise to Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who was disappointed McMillan didn't fall to Dallas at No. 12.

#Cowboys Micah Parsons was really upset the Carolina Panthers took WR Tetairoa McMillan.



“That was supposed to be our pick. He was supposed to be opposite CeeDee Lamb.”



Gut punch for Dallas.



(🎥: @BleacherReport on YT) pic.twitter.com/zJqTfYTFWb — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) April 25, 2025

Emeka Egbuka to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19: Tampa Bay spending a first-round pick on a receiver when the Bucs already have Chris Godwin and Mike Evans came as a surprise. Texas' Matthew Golden was also still on the board when the Buccaneers picked.