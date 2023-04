Anthony Richardson Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick of the NFL draft on Thursday.

Richardson joins the Colts as the franchise's best hope at the position since Andrew Luck. The franchise has floundered at the position with multiple veteran acquisitions since Luck's abrupt retirement in 2019. Now they look to the future with the 20-year-old from Florida.