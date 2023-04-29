NFL draft: Detroit Lions take Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker in the third round

The Detroit Lions used a third-round pick to draft Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker on Friday night.

The Lions traded down twice from No. 55 and were able to land Hooker 13 picks later as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury he suffered at the end of the 2022 college football season. Hooker, 25, was considered a possible first-round pick despite his knee injury because of an incredibly productive season with the Volunteers.

Hooker completed 70% of his passes for 3,135 yards and 27 TDs to just two interceptions in 11 games before tearing his ACL in the penultimate game of the regular season.