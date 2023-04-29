NFL draft: Georgia Tech's Keion White has emotionless reaction after getting picked by Patriots

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White was incredibly stoic after he got taken by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday night.

White barely had any emotion when the NFL Network’s draft coverage cut to his house after he was chosen by the Patriots. Just watch.

Keion White is drafted by the Patriots and looks absolutely ecstatic. pic.twitter.com/2FK7ItvJcO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 29, 2023

We can understand if White was disappointed that he made it to the second round of the draft. He was a possible first-round choice and was one of the players in attendance at the draft in Kansas City on Thursday night.

Like Will Levis, who went No. 33 overall to the Tennessee Titans, White chose to go home for Friday night's draft festivities and not wait at the draft to get picked. Only Alabama safety Brian Branch — who was picked in the second round by the Detroit Lions — stayed at the draft among players who attended Thursday night and weren't chosen.

White had 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2022 at Georgia Tech. He spent two years with the Yellow Jackets after he transferred from Old Dominion. He was with the Monarchs for three seasons and had a remarkable 19 tackles for loss in 12 games during the 2019 season before the team didn’t play football in 2020.