NFL Draft: Packers select a target for Jordan Love with pick from Aaron Rodgers trade

Among the picks the Green Bay Packers got for trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was No. 42 overall in this year's draft.

And with that pick, the Packers drafted a target Rodgers probably would have liked.

The Packers, who famously never drafted a receiver in the first round over Rodgers' career, didn't draft a receiver but they did give Jordan Love a nice target. With the second-round pick from the Jets, the Packers took Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. It's the type of high pick to help the passing game that the Packers have rarely made the past few years, to the confusion of many.

The Packers did pick some receivers and tight ends in the middle rounds for Rodgers over the years, including receiver Christian Watson in the second round last season, but taking a pass-catching tight end with a pick acquired from trading Rodgers is just too rich.

Musgrave is a bit of a projection. He had 11 passes for 169 yards in his first two games last season but didn't play more than that because of a knee injury. He has good size (6-foot-6, 253 pounds), athleticism and what he did in his limited college career was impressive.

He should help new Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The old Packers quarterback might have noted the irony.