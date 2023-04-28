NFL Draft: Pittsburgh drafts Joey Porter Jr., son of a Steelers legend

Joey Porter was a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a big part of some good Steelers defenses in the 2000s and a key piece of a Super Bowl champion.

There aren't many picks that fit more perfectly than the Steelers taking Joey Porter Jr. on Friday night.

With the first pick of the second round, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears in which Pittsburgh shipped off receiver Chase Claypool, the Steelers took Porter, a talented cornerback out of Penn State.

It's too bad Porter can't wear his dad's old No. 55 jersey, because Steelers fans would be set there.

Porter played 13 seasons in the NFL, the first eight with the Steelers. He had 98 career sacks and made four Pro Bowls. He had that fantastic career after being a third-round pick. Porter Jr. was probably disappointed to be bypassed in the first round after he was projected to go there, but he can have a great career as a second-round pick.

The Steelers likely had opportunities to trade out of the first pick of the second round. They passed on that to take a heck of a cornerback that could have easily fit in the first round of this draft. If he can come close to matching the success of his dad in Pittsburgh, it will be a great pick.