NFL Draft primer: Broncos turn their eyes toward QB of future, even if it may mean standing pat

2023 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 123rd round: No. 764th round: No. 121 (from Dolphins)5th round: No. 136 (from Panthers)5th round: No. 145 (from Jets)5th round: No. 1476th round: No. 203 (from Texans)6th round: No. 207 (from 49ers)

Top needs

QuarterbackEDGEWide receiverCornerback

After the offseason with the departure of Russell Wilson, star safety Justin Simmons and more, the full-scale reset is underway in Denver. The rebuild likely needs to begin with a QB in the first round, but beyond that there are needs all over the roster. The secondary may be the biggest need after QB, but edge rusher or offensive line also can’t be ignored. And although Denver signed free-agent WR Josh Reynolds after trading away Jerry Jeudy, adding another wideout in a very deep WR draft class wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Best first-round fits

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, ToledoJ.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Best Day 2 fits

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre DameRoman Wilson, WR, Michigan

How they did last draft

It was always unlikely this class was going to make much of an impact given the team had only five picks and none before No. 63 overall. We gave Denver a C at the time. It didn't even live up to that. Second-round receiver Marvin Mims was the best pick of the bunch, and he finished with 22 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown. Third-round LB Drew Sanders struggled and no one else saw much playing time. The 2023 draft class is one to forget in Denver.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Seriously, this would be one of the worst places for any fantasy-relevant rookie to land, unless the Broncos are willing to give up a godfather offer to get a Tier 1 quarterback. Even then, that player would land on a depleted roster without much to work with. The running backs room is already crowded. The receivers room is murky beyond Courtland Sutton. And a rookie wideout wouldn't be tethered to a quality passer. The Broncos have only a first- and second-rounder as it is. You're better off rooting for your favorite sleeper prospects to end up elsewhere. — Matt Harmon