NFL Draft primer: Saints have plenty of areas to address, but not much capital for it

2023 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st Round: No. 142nd Round: No. 45 (from Broncos)5th Round: No. 1505th Round: No. 168 (compensatory)5th Round: No. 170 (compensatory)5th Round: No. 175 (compensatory)6th Round: No. 1906th Round: No. 199 (from Eagles)7th Round: No. 239 (from Rams)

Top needs

EDGEOffensive lineDefensive lineCornerback

The Saints made some moves on defense in free agency, signing pass rusher Chase Young and linebacker Willie Gay to one-year deals, but more moves are needed. Offensive tackle Trevor Penning, a 2022 first-round pick, doesn’t look like he’ll pan out, so the Saints need to get better up front, and they could use some depth at corner considering Marshon Lattimore’s injury struggles the past couple seasons.

Best first-round fits

Troy Fautanu, OL, WashingtonJC Latham, OT, AlabamaByron Murphy II, DT, TexasDallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Best Day 2 fits

Mike Sainristil, CB, MichiganCooper Beebe, OL, Kansas StateLeonard Taylor, DT, Miami

How they did last draft

The Saints earned a C-plus and didn't get too much out of their draft class from last season, but they should still have some high hopes for Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey on the defensive line — even if they still need to consider drafting another defensive lineman.

Dream fantasy draft pick

New Orleans has plenty of draft needs but not ideal capital to fix things. The Saints hold just two picks in the top 100. Needs on the offensive and defensive lines will probably get early attention. New Orleans also needs new ideas in the receivers room, which would make hometown heroes Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. fun picks to dream about. But it's doubtful New Orleans will target offensive skill talent until the second half of the draft. — Scott Pianowski