NFL Draft primer: Titans must address offensive line as build around Will Levis begins

2023 record: 6-11, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 72nd round: No. 384th round: No. 1065th round: No. 146 (from Vikings)6th round: No. 1827th round: No. 2277th round: No. 242 (from Eagles)7th round: No. 252 (from Chiefs)

Top needs

Offensive tackleDefensive endCornerback

The transition from Derrick Henry is official with Tony Pollard signed to join Tyjae Spears in the backfield. The Titans also addressed glaring needs with the high-profile additions of wide receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in addition to cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. While they can still use depth at cornerback and receiver, big holes remain on the roster, most notably at left tackle and defensive end.

For some reason, the Titans retained left tackle Andre Dillard after he allowed 12 sacks last season. Do they think he's the answer to protect second-year quarterback Will Levis' blindside? Passing up a premium tackle if one's available at No. 7 would amount to malpractice.

If they don't get a lineman at the top of the draft, look for the Titans to upgrade at pass rusher. The Titans watched Denico Autry and his 11.5 sacks leave for the rival Houston Texans and need help for their remaining top pass rusher Harold Landry III.

Best first-round fits

Joe Alt, OT, Notre DameDallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Best Day 2 fits

Chris Braswell, EDGE, AlabamaAdonai Mitchell, WR, TexasJordan Morgan, OT, ArizonaAdisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn StateEnnis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriKamari Lassiter, CB, GeorgiaJermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

How they did last draft

The Titans earned an A and landed a foundational interior lineman in the first round in Peter Skoronski, who appears to have the left guard spot locked up for years to come. They rolled the dice in the second round on Levis, whom they hope to find out is their franchise quarterback. This upcoming season will go a long way in determining whether or not he is.

Third-round pick Spears had a solid rookie campaign with 838 yards from scrimmage sharing the backfield with Derrick Henry. His role projects to increase in Year 2.

Dream fantasy draft pick

The dream fantasy scenario for a rookie in Tennessee was Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze falling to them (and DeAndre Hopkins subsequently fading at age 32). That became unrealistic once Tennessee signed Calvin Ridley, as the Titans are far more likely to address their line now that WR is no longer a need. We don't want a rookie tight end getting in the way of Chig Okonkwo's development, and fantasy managers are already upset with Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears sharing the backfield. With a solid supporting cast, the best outcome would be Tennessee shoring up its offensive line to help Will Levis break out. — Dalton Del Don