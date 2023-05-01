NFL Draft recap: Identifying the 'day one' fantasy impact rookies

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

The NFL Draft is finally in the books which means our fantasy experts Matt Harmon, Dalton Del Don, and Andy Behrens can begin to dissect every angle of it.

The three go over all the major skill position players (QB, RB, WR, TE) drafted and their fits and place the rookies into three categories: Major impact, maybe impactful, and least impactful.

Harmon, Del Don and Behrens begin the show by trying to rationalize the 49ers decision to take a kicker in the third round and end the show by trying to make sense of the crowded WR rooms in Denver, Kansas City and the New York Giants.

In between, the three discuss how Seattle's rookies could impact the fantasy implications for Kenny Walker, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and also debate if D'Andre Swift is even a good fit in Philadelphia.

3:08 - Sorting these rookie picks into 3 fantasy categories

4:59 - Least impactful fantasy rookies

11:14 - Rationalizing the 49ers taking a kicker in the 3rd round

13:07 - Identifying the most impactful fantasy rookies

13:56 - The case for Bijan Robinson to be RB1

22:20 - Is Dalton Kincaid a starting fantasy TE?

29:40 -How viable fantasy-wise are Gibbs and LaPorta in Detroit?

35:46 - Could Jayden Reed be WR1 in Green Bay?

39:55 - Did Texans make a mistake trading up to No. 3 pick?

45:54 - Where does Indy's Anthony Richardson rank in redraft?

51:10 - Is Jordan Addison rookie WR1 in fantasy?

53:15 - Why the D'Andre Swift trade to Philly isn't a good one fantasy-wise

56:33 - How will Seattle's rookies impact Walker, Metcalf and Lockett's fantasy value?

1:02:40 - Rapid Fire: Identifying the "maybe Impactful" group of rookies

