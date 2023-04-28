NFL Draft round 1 instant reaction, Tyler Buchner transfers to Alabama & Coach Prime facing backlash

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding tonight’s first round was Kentucky QB Will Levis not getting selected. Many predicted that he would be a top-10 pick, yet he has fallen to at least the second round. The talk about how online misinformation and the betting markets played a role in his draft night slide.

In quarterback news, Alabama’s Bryce Young went #1 overall to the Carolina Panthers, and he is projected to become one of four quarterbacks from Alabama to be starting next season. The Indianapolis Colts made their big move by selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Richardson is an elite athlete that has great upside, but the guys wonder how long it will take to improve his accuracy enough to become a solid starter in the NFL.

The guys also talk about Bijan Robinson & Jahmyr Gibbs being the only two running backs selected on Thursday night, Georgia’s Jalen Carter falling to the Philadelphia Eagles at the 9th pick & Ohio State’s Paris Johnson heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

Outside of the NFL Draft, the guys talk about former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama & whether that is a good choice for his future. They also chat about Colorado coach Deion Sanders not allowing players transferring out of his program to show their game film to prospective schools and the controversy he is facing in that regard.

They close out the show discussing the College Football Playoff expansion schedule and a bizarre accident involving public urination, a man, a train and a cow.

1:00 Kentucky’s Will Levis was not selected in the first round of the NFL draft

16:00 Bryce Young goes #1 overall to the Carolina Panthers

19:10 The Indianapolis Colts select Anthony Richardson with the #4 pick in the draft

24:11 Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs were selected before any wide receivers

29:08 Dan loved the Paris Johnson Jr selection to Arizona

32:25 Jalen Carter falls to the Philadelphia Eagles

35:00 What player did you really like from this draft?

37:40 Is Tyler Buchner the next NFL starter to come out of Alabama?

44:34 Coach Prime is facing blowback for Colorado transfers situation

56:34 The official expanded CFB playoff schedule has been determined

1:03:00 An Indian man had a bad train incident

