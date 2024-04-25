NFL Draft: Commissioner Roger Goodell recovering from back surgery, draft hugs reportedly in question

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 27: Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick from the podium in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Roger Goodell will be at the NFL Draft on Thursday night, but it may not be business as usual for the commissioner.

Goodell underwent back surgery earlier this month, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Specifics of the procedure aren’t known, but Goodell is apparently recovering well. As of Thursday afternoon, however, it’s unclear if he will be able to greet first-round picks with a hug like he normally does.

According to Schefter, that’s being considered a “draft-time decision.”

While that may seem like a minor thing, it’s easy to see how a hug from an excited NFL rookie could end up injuring the 65-year-old commissioner’s back even further. If Goodell is hit by the hug in just the wrong way, it could easily set him back.

Goodell first took over as the league's commissioner in 2006. He reached a deal to extend his deal through the 2027 season last fall , which will bring his time leading the NFL to more than two decades by his contract's end. It's unclear how much his contract is worth specifically, though he reportedly earned just shy of $64 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The extension was Goodell's fourth since taking the job.

Goodell customarily announces picks for the first round of the draft. The second and third rounds of this year's event on Friday will be announced by team players and former legends, the league announced on Thursday . Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson will announce Lions picks, for example. Goodell's front-facing role in the draft largely ends on Thursday night, which should help his back significantly.roge

Even if the hugs aren’t available on Thursday night, it’s a safe bet that fans will still greet Goodell like they always do when he first takes the stage in Detroit.