NFL fans will need to subscribe to Peacock if they don't want to miss a playoff game

FILE - The NFL logo is seen before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The attorneys general of New York and California announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that they are investigating allegations of workplace discrimination at the NFL, citing lawsuits filed by employees that describe sex, racial and age bias, sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The NFL forayed into streaming with Amazon Prime last season. Now, the league is diving deeper.

Peacock will air the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday. It will be a primetime Wild Card matchup on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Luckily for those that don't intend on subscribing to Peacock, fans in the markets of the two teams playing will be able to watch on local stations.

The exclusive game will be streamed immediately after another Wild Card game that will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

NBCUniversal, which owns Peacock, reportedly paid in the range of $110 million to stream the game, according to Joe Flint and Jessica Toonkel of the Wall Street Journal.

"Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the League, and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock's streaming platform is the next step in that strategy," NFL Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media Hans Schroeder said in a statement.

The distribution of NFL content is definitely diverse. Games this season will appear on CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN Plus, ABC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime and now Peacock. Like Peacock's Wild Card game, the Falcons vs. Jaguars game in London be exclusive to ESPN Plus.

Peacock will host an exclusive NFL regular-season game for the first time this season. The primetime AFC matchup will see Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 23.

NBCUniversal is apparently looking to diversify just like the NFL, as Peacock was the overwhelming home for baseball and Premier League action last year.

Amazon doesn't divulge specific numbers but when the company's exclusive NFL games were announced, industry estimates placed the platform's U.S. subscribers anywhere between 147 million and 172 million members. This meant that most U.S. NFL fans were most likely already subscribed.

The same may not be true for Peacock, which had 21 million paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2023, per Statista. This puts the company in an interesting position as it faces a potential influx of new paid subscribers or an expensive playoff game with low viewership.