NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 interior DL includes some intriguing talents

Milton Williams used Super Bowl LIX as a job interview.

Williams had a great game for the Philadelphia Eagles, sacking Patrick Mahomes twice. The timing couldn't have better, with Williams set to become a free agent.

Williams is one of the handful of quality interior defensive linemen available in free agency. It's a premium position in the NFL, with teams valuing pass rush from the inside. It was huge for the Eagles in beating the Chiefs.

Here are the top five interior defensive linemen in free agency:

1. Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles

It says something about the Eagles' depth that Williams started only seven games last season. The former third-round draft pick is talented, but the Eagles had Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter on the inside, which limited Williams' snaps a bit. There's some question if Williams can have a similar impact without so much attention going to teammates like Carter, but he's going to get a nice payday.

2. B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

There's a big drop from the first two on the list to whoever is No. 3. Hill isn't a dominant force but he's a good, steady veteran who has been durable and is a valuable set-and-forget starter.

3. Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

Reed is a good player who rarely comes off the field and gives a bit of a pass rush from the interior. This will be his 10th NFL season and there isn't much reason to believe he can't still be a contributor in a rotation.

4. Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions

Onwuzurike was a second-round draft pick in 2021 but took awhile to develop. He missed his second season with a back injury and didn't become a regular starter until last season. He started 10 games and played pretty well in the middle of the Lions' defense, and could perhaps be a late bloomer.

5. Poona Ford, Los Angeles Chargers

Ford is a load in the middle who can immediately help a run defense, with a little bit of a pass rush from the interior as well. If Ford moves on from the Chargers he'll be on his fourth team in four seasons, but he still has value as he turns 30 years old.