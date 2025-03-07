NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 CBs provide solid options for teams looking for help

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the field prior to an NFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last season. Travis Hunter did more than just play cornerback, but he took home a Heisman Trophy for Colorado.

Cornerbacks are getting their respect, and it makes sense. With football at all levels spreading the field and passing it around, someone needs to slow down all those talented receivers.

This year's NFL Draft and free agency class offers teams plenty of opportunities to upgrade. In the latest mock draft from Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, they had four cornerbacks (if we count Hunter as a corner) going in the first round. It's also a deep free-agent class at the position, perhaps not full of stars but with many starting-level players.

Here are the top five cornerbacks in free agency:

1. Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Murphy got his first Pro Bowl nod last season, his sixth in the NFL. He has been a good cornerback, first with the Cardinals and then the Vikings, and got more recognition for it last season when he had six interceptions on a stout Vikings defense. He just turned 27 years old, too.

2. D.J. Reed, New York Jets

Reed has been a steady starter the past three seasons, though he has been overshadowed by Sauce Gardner in New York. Reed is already 28, with seven NFL seasons on his résumé, which could keep him from getting a huge long-term deal. But he is a quality option among free agents.

3. Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

Ward had four good seasons with the Chiefs, three more good ones on a $40.5 million deal from the 49ers and now hits free agency again as he enters his age-29 season. That's a little older than teams want at cornerback generally, but he should have some good years remaining.

4. Carlton Davis, Detroit Lions

Davis had a good year for the Lions after they traded for him from the Buccaneers. When Davis was with the Buccaneers he had a stretch in which he was considered elite. He still is quite good, having finished 21st among cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus' grades last season.

5. Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

Adebo was an ascending player for the Saints who had a very good 2023. His 2024 season was cut short due to a brutal broken femur suffered against the Broncos. That injury adds more questions, but Adebo is going to be 26 next season and has shown he can be a top-end corner.