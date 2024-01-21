NFL inactives tracker, divisional round: Sam LaPorta active for Lions; Kadarius Toney, Gabe Davis out for Bills-Chiefs

The NFL's divisional playoff round is under way and Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills matchup is anticipated by many.
The last time the Bills and Chiefs met was in Week 14 and is remembered by the lateral that wasn't and Kadarius Toney's offside penalty that negated the play. Buffalo would go on to win 20-17.
Had Toney stay onside and that touchdown counted to give the Chiefs the win, Sunday's playoff game could have been in Kansas City instead of in front of the BillsMafia in Buffalo. But Toney will not get a chance at redemption as he will miss the game due to injuries to his hip and ankle. After being limited in practice all week, head coach Andy Reid ruled him out on Saturday.
On the Buffalo side, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), linebacker Baylon Spector (back) and cornerback Christian Benford (knee) will all miss the game.
Davis and Rapp also missed last week's wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta is active again after playing last week through a knee injury and catching a touchdown. He was previously designated as questionable Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. For the Buccaneers, linebacker Shaq Barrett is also active after initially being listed as questionable.
No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions
Ford Field | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock
Tampa Bay Buccaneers incatives
T Silas Dzansi
WR Rakim Jarrett
RB Patrick Laird
LB J.J. Russell
T Brandon Walton
LB Markees Watts
QB John Wolfor
Detroit Lions inactives
CB Steven Gimore
DL Charles Harris
QB Hendon Hooker (emergency quarterback
LB James Houston
DL Broderic Martin
WR Kalif Raymond
S Tracy Walker
No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo BillsHighmark Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS
BUFFALO BILLS
LB Terrel Bernard (ankle): questionable
CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable
CB Taron Johnson (concussion): questionable
P Sam Martin (left hamstring): questionable
WR Gabe Davis (knee): OUT
CB Christian Benford (knee): OUT
LB Baylon Spector (back): OUT
S Taylor Rapp (calf): OUT
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that LB Terrel Bernard, CB Taron Johnson, CB Rasul Douglas and LB Tyrel Dodson will likely be game-time decisions.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
DE Charles Omenihu (illness): questionable
LB Willie Gay (neck): questionable
WR Justyn Ross (hamstring): questionable
OL Wanya Morris (concussion): OUT
DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep): OUT
WR Skyy Moore (knee): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): OUT