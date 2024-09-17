NFL injuries continue to wreak havoc on fantasy football rosters — what should you do next?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the Rams were defeated by the Detroit Lions 26-20 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (David Dermer/AP)

Injuries — they're a cruel reality of the games we consume. Here's the latest on the stars set to miss time coming out of Week 2.

A.J. Brown (hamstring): He didn't play Monday and is expected to miss multiple weeks. DeVonta Smith was the clear alpha in the loss to Atlanta.

Cooper Kupp (ankle): He's going to miss multiple weeks and an IR trip is a possibility. The Rams' offense has been riddled with injuries, notably Kupp, Puka Nacua (knee) and the entire o-line. It's your move, Sean McVay.

Isiah Pacheco (leg): He fractured his fibula in the dramatic win over Cincinnati and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. As usual with long-term injuries, I tend to focus on the long side of the timetable. Carson Steele and Samaje Perine are the notable holdover backs in Kansas City, and Kareem Hunt is expected to meet with the team Tuesday.

Deebo Samuel (calf): He's expected to miss multiple games after getting hurt in Minnesota. Jauan Jennings is the likely playing time beneficiary.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (leg): The Lions are downplaying the injury, so we might see the Sun God play against Arizona in Week 3.

Justin Jefferson (quadriceps): The Vikings don't seem overly concerned after he got hurt against the 49ers.

Justin Herbert's (leg): X-rays on the QB's right leg came back negative, so he might be available for the Week 3 showdown vs. the undefeated Steelers.

What to do next?

‌To be a winning fantasy manager, it's critical to audit the waiver wire every week. Here's a shopping list to get you started. 🛒

Running Backs

It's a choose your own adventure situation in Kansas City, where rookie Carson Steele (5% rostered in Yahoo leagues) and pass-catching veteran Samaje Perine (6%) are ready to be added. Steele is probably the best volume option, though it's possible the Chiefs could add another notable player. Kareem Hunt (2%) is meeting with the team Tuesday.

Braelon Allen (10%) looked electric in a secondary role for the Jets on Sunday (56 total yards, two touchdowns) and, at minimum, is mandatory insurance for Breece Hall managers. Allen is the youngest player in the league, but the game does't look too fast for him.

Ty Chandler (29%) has 21 touches through two weeks and we should note he's playing behind Aaron Jones, a 29-year-old veteran. Chandler averaged 8.2 yards a carry against the 49ers, over 10 attempts.

Bucky Irving (34%) wasn't special in the win at Detroit (7-24-0 rushing), but Rachaad White has been sluggish so far in 2024.

Rico Dowdle (40%) had more touches and opportunities than Zeke Elliot in Week 2.

Antonio Gibson (16%) is a secondary back for the Patriots, but he looked good against Seattle (12 touches, 103 yards).

Wide Receivers

Darnell Mooney (16%) is running routes on all Atlanta passing downs, and he was a downfield star Monday at Philadelphia.

Quentin Johnston (8%) had five catches and a pair of touchdowns against the Panthers; maybe it's time to check the post-hype sleeper box.

The Indianapolis receiving room will eventually get more crowded when Josh Downs (ankle injury) returns, but Alec Pierce (29%) is off to a quick start (8-181-2).

Someone has to catch the ball for the Rams with their star receivers hurt. Demarcus Robinson (42%) is the best first guess, with Tyler Johnson (11%) and Jordan Whittington (2%) deeper-league considerations.

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki (5%) just missed a touchdown in Week 1, then had seven catches in the loss at Kansas City. He's already comfortable with Joe Burrow.

Hunter Henry (25%) could easily lead the Patriots in catches and yards, if you dare to invest in that buttoned-down passing game.

So long as Kliff Kingsbury is around, he'll try to get Zach Ertz (8%) about 3-5 catches per week. You'll have to wait, Ben Sinnott.

Quarterbacks

In shallow and medium leagues, you can do well picking up a proven veteran quarterback. Geno Smith, Derek Carr and Sam Darnold are all available in at least two-thirds of Yahoo leagues.

If you're looking deeper for Superflex formats, Gardner Minshew (5%) has been a little better than expected through two weeks (having super-rookie TE Brock Bowers certainly helps) and Andy Dalton (0%) is at least starting against the Raiders.