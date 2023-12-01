NFL injury tracker Week 13: Tee Higgins ready to return for Bengals; Joe Flacco preparing to start for Browns

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off of the field following a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images) (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

It was a wild one on "Thursday Night Football" with the Dallas Cowboys topping the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 to kick off Week 13.

With only six weeks remaining in the 2023 regular season, there are plenty of teams chasing playoff spots, and now is the time to get healthy and not be missing key players.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is ready to get back in the lineup when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on "Monday Night Football." He's missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice on Nov. 8. His return will be a welcomed addition to a 5-6 team that has fallen behind in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Cleveland Browns are currently preparing for Joe Flacco to be their quarterback for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol and the veteran Flacco has been taking first-team reps this week.

"I think no matter what, when you come back here and you have a little bit of nerves," Flacco said. "I think it's just the excitement of getting it back out there and being able to do it and wanting to do well."

Who will be at running back for the Green Bay Packers when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Lambeau Field on Sunday? Aaron Jones did not practice this week as he's dealing with a knee injury. A.J. Dillon, however, was on the field Thursday as he's recovering from a groin injury.

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report.

CHARGERS

T Trey Pipkins (wrist): limited

S JT Woods (illness): limited

WR Keenan Allen (quad): DNP

G/T Zack Bailey (back): DNP

DB Ja'Sir Taylor (illness): DNP

TE Nick Vannett (concussion): DNP

PATRIOTS

C David Andrews (foot): limited

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring): limited

LB Chris Board (back): limited

OL Trent Brown (ankle/chest): limited

RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh): limited

WR Matthew Slater (ankle): limited

OL Sidy Sow (ankle): limited

DL Deatrich Wise (shoulder): limited

WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness): DNP

WR Demario Douglas (concussion): DNP

OL Riley Reiff (knee): DNP

LIONS

LB Alex Anzalone (hand): DNP

C Frank Ragnow (back/toe/rest): DNP

SAINTS

K Blake Grupe (right groin): limited

C Erik McCoy (shoulder): limited

WR Chris Olave (concussion protocol): limited

T Ryan Ramcyzyk (knee): limited

CE Cameron Jordan (ankle): DNP

S Marcus Maye (shoulder): DNP

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

WR Rashid Shaheed (thigh): DNP

LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): DNP

FALCONS

WR Mack Hollins (ankle): limited

LB Nate Landman (thigh): limited

T Jake Matthews (hip): limited

JETS

RB Breece Hall (hamstring): limited

OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): limited

OL Billy Turner (finger): limited

LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

RB Israel Abanikanda (illness): DNP

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): DNP

CARDINALS

TE Trey McBride (groin): limited

S Jalen Thompson (ribs): limited

S Joey Blount (knee): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck): limited

WR Marquise Brown (heel): DNP

CB Antonio Hamilton (groin): DNP

WR Zach Pascal (personal): DNP

CB Starling Thomas (ankle): DNP

WR Michael Wilson (shoulder): DNP

STEELERS

WR Calvin Austin (ankle): limited

WR Diontae Johnson (illness): DNP

CB James Pierre (shoulder): DNP

COLTS

DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited

CB JuJu Brents (quad): DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): DNP

TITANS

LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

CB Roger McCreary (foot): limited

DOLPHINS

RB De'Von Achane (knee): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/quad): limited

RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

DB Elijah Campbell (shoulder): limited

LB Bradley Chubb (knee): limited

WR Chase Claypool (knee): limited

OL Lester Cotton (illness): limited

LS Blake Ferguson (ankle): limited

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited

FB Alec Ingold (foot/ankle): limited

OL Robert Jones (knee): limited

RB Raheem Moster (ankle/knee): limited

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited

OL Connor Williams (illness): limited

S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

T Kendall Lamm (back): DNP

COMMANDERS

C Tyler Larsen (knee): limited

FB Alex Armah (hamstring): limited

CB Emmanuel Forbes (elbow): DNP

DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP

BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (groin): limited

K Wil Lutz (right hip): limited

CB Damarri Mathis (back): limited

WR Marvin Mims (hamstring): limited

TEXANS

WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

WR Tank Dell (calf): limited

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow): DNP

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP

PANTHERS

S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

OL Nash Jensen (back): limited

OLB DJ Johnson (elbow): limited

G Cade Mays (ankle): limited

WR Jonathan Mingo (Achilles): limited

T Taylor Moton (knee): limited

TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited

S Xavier Woods (thigh): limited

S Vonn Bell (shoulder): DNP

OLB Marquis Haynes (back): DNP

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP

BUCCANEERS

OLB Yaya Diaby (ankle): limited

WR Chris Godwin (neck): limited

LB Lavonte David (groin): DNP

CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP

LB SirVocea Dennis (illness): DNP

DL Mike Greene (calf): DNP

LB Devin White (foot): DNP

BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited

S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

C Nick Harris (knee): limited

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): DNP

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): DNP

LB Anthony Walker (hamstring/illness): DNP

RAMS

DB Quentin Lake (hamstring): DNP

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP

49ERS

G Spencer Burford (knee): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot): DNP

RB Jordan Mason (hamstring): DNP

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP

EAGLES

WR A.J. Brown (thigh): limited

DT Jordan Davis (hamstring): limited

WR Julio Jones (knee): limited

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle): DNP

DT Fletcher Cox (groin): DNP

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): DNP

S Justin Evans (knee): DNP

TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP

CHIEFS

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin): limited

LB Nick Bolton (wrist): limited

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

DL Kenny Clark (shoulder): limited

TE Josiah Deguara (hip): limited

RB AJ Dillon (groin): limited

S Rudy Ford (biceps/groin): limited

LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): limited

WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee): DNP

WR Jayden Reed (chest): DNP

CB Robert Rochell (calf): DNP

BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring/ankle): limited

OT D'Ante Smith (knee): limited

CB Cam Britt-Taylor (quad): limited

CB Chidobe Awuzie (illness): DNP

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): limited

RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited

TE Luke Farrell (toe): limited