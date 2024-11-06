NFL midseason grades: AFC East is all Ds except for Bills

Other divisions: AFC North | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

Record: 7-2 (first in AFC East)

Top fantasy performer: QB Josh Allen, 183.14 points

MVP: Allen

Key second-half game: Nov. 17 vs. Chiefs

The Bills were expected to be challenged for the AFC East. Instead, they might clinch the division before December. Beating the Chiefs in Week 11 might also open up the possibility of taking the No. 1 seed from the two-time reigning Super Bowl champs.

Record: 3-6 (second in AFC East)

Top fantasy performer: QB Aaron Rodgers, 143.58 points

MVP: DE Will McDonald IV

Key second-half game: Dec. 28 at Bills

A win over the Texans and a weak AFC wild-card race gives the Jets a glimmer of hope, but this has been a rough season that included firing head coach Robert Saleh. They've wasted a ton on this all-in season with Aaron Rodgers and have taken a bunch of losses. If there's no memorable rally to a playoff spot, this whole season will be remembered as one of the biggest blunders in recent NFL history.

Record: 2-6 (third in AFC East)

Top fantasy performer: RB De'Von Achane, 120.70 points

MVP: Achane

Key second-half game: Dec. 22 vs. 49ers

Tua Tagovailoa's concussion submarined the Dolphins' season. They went 1-3 in games he missed. But they weren't much better in games Tagovailoa played, going 1-3 in his starts, so we can't blame it all on his absence. After close losses the past two weeks, it seems like a lost season for a playoff team from a year ago.

Record: 2-7 (fourth in AFC East)

Grade: D+

Top fantasy performer: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, 105.20 points

MVP: DE Keion White

Key second-half game: Dec. 22 at Bills

The record isn't great but the Patriots did get some stunning wins. They also have seen flashes from rookie QB Drake Maye. Everything is graded on a curve, and while the Patriots have had some blowout losses, it could be worse. And Maye has been promising.