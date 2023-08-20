NFL preseason: Patriots-Packers game suspended after CB Isaiah Bolden taken off field in stretcher

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is carted off the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay packers Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. The game was cancelled after the injury. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

A preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended in the fourth quarter after Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden was taken off the field in a stretcher following a hard hit to the helmet.

The decision was a mutual agreement between the two teams.

The hit occurred when Bolden attempted to tackle Packers wide receiver Malik Heath. As two other Patriots moved in for the tackle, the rookie's helmet made hard contact and left him on the ground not moving. You can see the play here, but be warned the aftermath is a disturbing sight:

Scary moment. Isaiah Bolden took a hit to the head from Calvin Munson and stayed down on the field. pic.twitter.com/bM1MuAytvV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 20, 2023

Play was immediately stopped, with the Patriots surrounding Bolden while taking a knee as trainers attended to him. Bolden eventually left on a stretcher.

The Patriots later announced that Bolden had feeling in all his extremities, but was taken to a local hopsital for further testing.

Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game. He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

The game ended with the Patriots winning 21-17.