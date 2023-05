NFL: NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; General overall view of a flyover by the United States Air Force 416th and 418th flight test squadron from Edwards Air Force Base during the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ersat Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 13948815

The NFL announced on Monday that Super Bowl LX will be held in Santa Clara.

The 2026 championship game following the 2025 season will take place at Levis' Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. It will mark the second time the stadium has hosted the Super Bowl, 10 years after the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara.