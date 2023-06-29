NFL team tiers & top 2023 bounce-back candidates

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald recap the latest NFL news including the NFLPA's new executive director and the latest round of gambling suspensions before diving into Charles' latest article on the five players most likely to have bounce-back seasons in 2023. Later, the duo each organize all 32 NFL teams into tiers. Charles and Jori go tier-by-tier to break down the teams all in on winning the Super Bowl, the teams in full rebuild mode and everything in between.

1:40 - NFL News! The duo react to Lloyd Howell becoming the new executive director of the NFLPA and what it means for the league as well as the latest round of gambling suspensions for a few Indianapolis Colts and a Tennessee Titan. Charles believes this will be one of the last times we see a big wave of gambling suspensions as players start to realize the consequences.

12:15 - Charles and Jori dive into Charles' latest article on the five players most likely to have big bounce-back seasons: Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris, Arizona Cardinals SAF Isaiah Simmons and Chicago Bears WR Chase Claypool.

25:25 - NFL team tiers: Jori and Charles organize every NFL team into five tiers of contention, starting with Super Bowl or bust. Both have the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers in this tier, but Charles includes the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens with their talented roster and Jori includes the New York Jets with their addition of Aaron Rodgers and their short contention window.

32:55 - Super Bowl sleepers: both hosts have the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys in this tier, but Charles includes the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars because he loves the potential of their quarterbacks.

36:55 - Playoff hopefuls: both hosts include the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. Jori also included the Carolina Panthers because of their weak division, while Charles included the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.

42:00 - Middle class: Both lists have the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots here. Jori also included the Washington Commanders, as she thinks they have shown to be consistent and have solid talent on defense. Charles included the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, as he thinks both teams have enough top-end talent to keep them out of the bottom tier.

51:45 - Full rebuild: Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jori and Charles have a conversation about whether or not the Tennessee Titans also belong in this tier.

