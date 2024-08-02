NFL training camp notepad: Plenty for Steelers hinges on plan at QB

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

About the QB

As the Steelers limit Russell Wilson in his return from a calf injury, Justin Fields’ opportunities to make his case as QB1 continue. Fields showcased accuracy and athleticism in practices I watched, eluding defenders on keepers and downfield passes alike. Add in Fields’ attention to mechanics — he looked better than he felt, he said — and he's doing all he can to challenge Wilson.

Rookie to watch

The Steelers signed Patrick Queen this offseason to fill their need for an every-down, QB-of-the-defense linebacker. Training for that role eventually is third-round rookie Payton Wilson. DC Teryl Austin told me he likes how active Wilson is around the ball as well as his run-and-hit mentality. Extra points for the energy Wilson brought to the Steelers’ backs-on-backers drill.

Keeping my eye on

How Arthur Smith will apply his principles to his Steelers personnel group. Smith’s run-heavy scheme has been a matter of need as much as desire; when he had Matt Ryan in 2019, he leaned more into the pass. Either way, Steelers GM Omar Khan’s commitment to drafting linemen will help.

Fantasy thought

My eyes are on George Pickens. The third-year pro led the league with 18.1 yards per reception last season but scored just five touchdowns. An upgraded QB room will help Pickens, as he showed when he caught a one-handed, toe-dragging touchdown from Fields Tuesday in red zone work.

What I saw that was interesting

A fight broke out Wednesday at practice after LB Elandon Roberts shoved Fields. Roberts said it was “a little tap” but conceded the offense was fair to retaliate against him in protection of Fields. DC Teryl Austin told me players need to get control of their emotions before the stakes heat up further in season.

Wild card

With two QBs on one-year deals, how will Steelers balance short- and long-term roster building? “We're all about trying to win now,” Khan told me. “We understand that there's a future and we're always thinking about what impact every decision we make has on the future. But we're about winning this year.”