NFL tush push ban: Mike Tomlin, Andy Reid and Sean McDermott cite injury concerns as teams prepare to vote

The NFL annual meetings are underway, and there's already one topic dominating the conversation. That would be the tush push. The play — which was popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles — could be banned by the league after a vote Tuesday.

With that vote just around the corner, a number of coaches gave their thoughts on a possible ban. While most coaches hinted at the way they were leaning, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave the strongest quote against the now controversial play, saying he wants to be "proactive" on banning the move to prevent player injuries.

That was a popular refrain from coaches Monday. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid made similar comments when discussing the play. Tomlin said he was considering the "player safety component" of the play, but added that he's keeping an open mind ahead of Tuesday's vote. Reid said he would listen "to the medical people" before making a decision. If there's increased injury risk with the tush push, it sounds like both Reid and Tomlin would vote in favor to ban the play.

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn and Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans took a different approach. Ryans seemed opposed to a ban, saying it was "tough to punish a team for being really good at something." Glenn, who served as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator last season, said that the job of a defensive-minded coach is to figure out a way to stop a play like the tush push.

Aaron Glenn on the Tush Push: "They've done a good job of creating a play that's unstoppable. In my defensive coaching mentality, my job is to stop that play. Our job is to stop that play. I'll answer it that way." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 31, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is in favor of keeping the play for obvious reasons. Sirianni has reportedly been in touch with other coaches about voting the same way, especially those who are part of his coaching tree, like former Eagles offensive coordinator turned Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

Sirianni went so far as to call out former Eagles coaches who have gotten other jobs around the league, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

"All I will say about it is (Johnathan) Gannon, (Shane) Steichen and (Kellen) Moore better vote for it. They are in the position right now because of that play. So all three, I better have those three votes right there, and the Eagles' vote. I at least know we have four."

Gannon served as the Eagles' defensive coordinator before becoming the Arizona Cardinals' head coach ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Moore was the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2024 before joining the New Orleans Saints.

Does the tush push cause injuries?

While opponents of the play cite injuries, there's no evidence the tush push puts players at a higher risk for getting hurt. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said in February there were no injuries reported due to the tush push, according to the Associated Press. Vincent spent 15 seasons in the NFL as a defensive back before working for the league.

The rule proposal to ban the tush push was put forward by the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the Eagles twice during the 2024 NFL season. It is one of a handful of proposals the league will vote on at its annual meeting. The NFL will also vote on a new playoff-seeding structure and whether to tweak overtime rules, as well as a few other rule changes.

In order for a rule change to be approved, 24 of 32 teams must be in favor of the proposal. Of the possible proposals up for debate, banning the tush push appears to be the most contentious rule change on the table.