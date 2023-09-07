NFL Week 1: What to watch as 2023 season kicks off

New York Jets v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The NFL's 2023 season kicks off this week. Here are the Week 1 games and storylines, as well as how to watch on the NFL+ streaming service, which you can sign up for here. Catch all games in your local market and prime time games during the regular season on NFL+. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Sept. 7

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m.

This might be the biggest game of the century for the Lions, whose preseason hype will face a stern test right away at defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

It looks like Joe Burrow is in line to start for the Bengals. They'll need him in an early AFC North test against in-state rival Cleveland. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

C.J. Stroud will make his first career start for the Texans — and the test could scarcely be any tougher at Baltimore. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

We'll get our first look at Baker Mayfield as the Bucs' starting quarterback in a matchup with defending NFC North champion Minnesota, which might be bound for some regression. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young makes his debut for Carolina against the Falcons, who figure to have one of the NFL's more entertaining offenses this season. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.

How much better will the Commanders be in the post-Dan Snyder era? We'll get our first semblance of an answer as they host Arizona in the opener. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Expectations are high in Jacksonville this season, and the Jaguars' first chance to justify them comes against fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson in his Colts debut. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

The 49ers have Brock Purdy back and are hoping their season ends in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, could be much-improved with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett at the helm. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

The Broncos' redemption project under Sean Payton begins against their bitter AFC West rival Raiders, who are welcoming new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into the fold. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were close to a Super Bowl title last season. Their first step on the road back is a trip to face Bill Belichick's Patriots. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Can the Seahawks take the next step and win the division? Their first test comes against an NFC West rival in the Rams, who have their own challenges ahead. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert square off again in a battle between two AFC playoff teams of a year ago looking to continue their forward momentum. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 4:25 p.m.

The Jordan Love era is upon us in Green Bay, and his first test comes on the road against Justin Fields and the historic rival Bears. If this is your local market game, you can watch it on NFL+ here.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys open their latest quest to return to the Super Bowl with a road game against the bitter rival Giants in a marquee NFC East. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.

Monday, Sept. 11

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

You might have heard, but Aaron Rodgers is the Jets' new quarterback and their expectations are sky-high. Up first: Josh Allen and the three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. Watch this prime time game on NFL+ here.