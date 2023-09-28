NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football live tracker: Lions and Packers square off in early NFC North grudge match

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It's early, but it certainly looks like the NFC North will be a two-team race. With the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings sitting at 0-3, the division could come down to the Green Bay Packers and the upstart Detroit Lions.

Week 4 will give fans an early opportunity to see which team has the edge. After looking hopeless for three quarters Sunday, Jordan Love and the Packers pulled off a miraculous comeback against the New Orleans Saints. In his first season as the team's unquestioned starter, Love has thrown 7 touchdowns against 1 interception.

The Lions didn't make things nearly as dramatic in Week 3. The team held the Atlanta Falcons to two field goals, easily winning the contest 20-6. It was a welcome change for the Lions, who have mostly relied on their high-powered offense to overwhelm opponents.

Points could be hard to come by against a tough Packers front in Week 4. Can the Lions do enough to take control of the NFC North? Or will Love and the Packers pull off yet another late comeback win?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports gives you the latest news, stats and injuries as the Lions take on the Packers on "Thursday Night Football."