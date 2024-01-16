NFL wild card: Bucs get rare stop of Eagles' 'brotherly shove' on failed 2-point conversion, aided by missed call

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Philadelphia's "brotherly shove" is as close to a guaranteed thing as there is in football.

The Eagles ran it to a 93.5% success rate in 2022 and maintained a rate of better than 90% for the 2023 season entering Monday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there, at a critical juncture, it failed.

After a slow star against the Bucs, Philadelphia's offense woke up late in the second quarter with a 56-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith that set up its first touchdown of the day. A Tampa Bay penalty on the extra point put Philadelphia at the one-yard line, setting up one of the easier decisions of the postseason.

Head coach Nick Sirriani sent out his offense for a two-point conversion attempt. Philadelphia lined up in its traditional tightly bunched formation with everyone in the football world aware of what was coming. Jason Kelce would snap the ball to Hurts, who would drive his powerful legs with the aid of all 10 of his Eagles teammates on the field toward the end zone.

Opponents face it every week knowing what's coming and fail to stop it. But this time the Bucs found the answer. Hurts came up short of the goal line, and Philadelphia walked away with six points from the touchdown instead of eight. The Bucs carried a 16-9 lead into halftime.

How did Bucs stop it?

Bucs defensive lineman Greg Gains beat Kelce off the line and got lower than the Eagles center to give the Bucs defensive linemen leverage. A pile of Bucs defenders including 347-pound Vita Vea then piled on. Then at the end, linebacker K.J. Britt got away with one.

missed face mask at the end



no call pic.twitter.com/XpqBkhvzjv — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 16, 2024

Britt grabbed a hold of Hurts' facemask and pulled Hurts backward from the end zone. The Bucs appeared have Hurts stopped with or without the facemask transgression, but officials missed an obvious penalty that would have given the Eagles another chance.

The result of the play stood, and some much-needed momentum for the Eagles took a hit.