Nikola Jokić hits wild buzzer-beater to complete comeback, lift Nuggets past Warriors

Nikola Jokić called game.

Jokić drilled a wild buzzer-beater off the glass to lift the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night at the Chase Center. Jokić, on a last-ditch effort, pulled up from the side logo and banked it in over Warriors forward Kevon Looney — which sparked a wild celebration in San Francisco.

Just watch:

NIKOLA JOKIC ARE YOU SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/tAIbDgi9JE — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 5, 2024

The Nuggets trailed the Warriors by 18 points with just more than six minutes to go, and seemed well out of it. The Warriors outscored them by 20 points in the third quarter, and dropped 44 points as a team in that period.

But slowly they chipped away at the lead, and Jokić tied it up with a step-back bucket with just 26 seconds left in the game. Then after forcing a turnover on the other end, Jokić stepped up and hit the shot.

Jokić finished just shy of a triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in the win. He missed just three shots from the field, too, shooting 13-of-16 on the night. Aaron Gordon added 30 points and nine rebounds, and Jamal Murray finished with 25 points.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points and six assists. Klay Thompson put up 24 points, and Jonathan Kuminga finished with 16 points.

