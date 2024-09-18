NIL talent fees & high pressure games for USC and Oklahoma | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde explore new NIL innovations that schools are announcing. They dive into a decision by Tennessee Athletics to implement a talent fee on top of all ticket sales.
Additionally, on today's show, they share an update on the Pac-12's expansion search, discuss the conference debuts for USC and Oklahoma, and assess how much longer Billy Napier has left at Florida before he's fired.
(0:55) NIL talent fees
(19:42) Pac-12 is looking east
(25:12) USC and Oklahoma make conference debuts
(40:27) How much longer for Billy Napier?
(48:16) USC signs cannabis sponsorship
(50:43) Political NIL deals
(52:37) Watch out for otters
Follow Dan @DanWetzel
Follow Pat @ByPatForde
Follow Ross @RossDellenger
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts