NLDS: Phillies punch ticket to second-straight NLCS with win over Braves in Game 4

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper may have gotten all the credit for leading his team to a win in Game 3 of the NLDS, but Nick Castellanos deserved some recognition for also hitting two home runs in that 10-2 blowout win.

Castellanos made sure he was the story Thursday, clubbing two home runs in the Phillies' narrow 3-1 win in Game 4 of the NLDS. With the win, the Phillies are heading to their second-consecutive NLCS. This time around, they'll face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

While both of Castellanos' home runs made a huge impact — the Phillies did win by two runs — he wasn't solely responsible for the victory. The game could have had a drastically different outcome if things went the Braves' way in the seventh inning.

With the bases loaded, Ronald Acuña Jr. came to the plate looking to push the Braves ahead. After a seven-pitch at-bat that featured Acuña extending the plate appearance with two foul balls, he drove a pitch deep to center field. Phillies outfielder Johan Rojas ran it down, jumping at the last second to make the catch.

Atlanta also had a chance in the ninth inning. After the first two runners reached base, the Phillies called on Matt Strahm to close the door. He worked out of a first and third jam to secure the victory and send the Phillies to the NLCS.