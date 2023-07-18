Northwestern to launch two new reviews of athletic department in aftermath of hazing scandal

Massachusetts v Northwestern EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 16: A Northwestern Wildcats helmet on the sidelines during the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Ryan Field on November 16, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Northwestern plans to launch two external investigations into its athletic department in the aftermath of the firings of football coach Pat Fitzgerald and baseball coach Jim Foster, university president Michael Schill announced Tuesday.

Fitzgerald was fired after 17 seasons amid a hazing investigation in the football program while Foster was removed from his role after just one season due to an apparent toxic environment in the baseball program that included the bullying of assistants.

Schill said the university would use outside resources to examine how the athletic department implements accountability and “detect(s) threats to the welfare of student-athletes.” The other investigation will focus on the culture of the athletic department and “its relationship to the academic mission.”

Unlike the hazing investigation into the football program, the results of both reviews will be made available to the public, Schill said in a letter addressed to Northwestern’s faculty and staff.

“We will implement the faculty senate’s prior request that we engage an outside firm to evaluate the sufficiency of our accountability mechanism including the Committee on Athletics and Recreation and our ability to detect threats to the welfare of student-athletes,” Schill said. “I also believe it is important to examine closely the culture of Northwestern Athletics and its relationship to the academic mission. Both of these reviews will be conducted with feedback and engagement of faculty, staff and students, and both will be made publicly available.”

Earlier Tuesday, a former Northwestern football player filed a lawsuit against the university. Schill, Fitzgerald and athletic director Derrick Gragg, among others, were listed as defendants in the lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the former player claims to have been subjected to "sexualized hazing and physical abuse" during his time in Fitzgerald's program. Other former Northwestern players are expected to join in litigation against the school as eight former Northwestern players Monday retained a prominent civil rights attorney to pursue legal action.

Schill acknowledged the new and impending lawsuits in his letter.

“This situation is still unfolding, but the university already faces litigation related to these actions. Therefore, I hope you will understand that I am restricted in discussing specifics of these matters,” Schill said.

Fitzgerald was fired after a months-long investigation into allegations of hazing in the football program. The investigation was prompted by an anonymous complaint that was sent to school officials last November.

The school later acknowledged the investigation in January and released a summary of its findings on July 7. At that point, a two-week suspension was announced for Fitzgerald as well as other planned measures to combat further hazing. But things changed when The Daily Northwestern published a story the next day detailing the alleged hazing that was occurring in the program. By July 10, Schill had reversed course and announced Fitzgerald’s firing. Fitzgerald, who has maintained he was unaware of the alleged hazing, has since retained an attorney to pursue legal action of his own against Northwestern.

Schill said Tuesday that the school will “redouble” its efforts “to safeguard the welfare of each and every student-athlete at Northwestern.” That includes beginning to implement “anti-hazing training” and “an online reporting tool” for hazing complaints.

“I will continue to do whatever is necessary to address this situation and ensure that our athletic program remains one you can be proud of and one that is fully aligned with and reflects our values,” Schill said.