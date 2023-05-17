Novak Djokovic upset by Holger Rune in Italian Open quarterfinal

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten ROME, ITALY - MAY 17: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during the Men's Singles quarter-final match against Holger Rune of Denmark on day ten of Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 at Foro Italico on May 17, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Novak Djokovic's defense of his 2022 Italian Open title seemed to be going well, but he was stopped cold on Tuesday when he faced young Holger Rune. In three sets, Rune triumphed 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 over the world No. 1 to send last year's champion packing.

Rune, currently ranked No. 7 in the world, came out swinging, getting the drop on Djokovic quickly. He raced ahead in the first set, closing it out in a stunning 38 minutes.

Djokovic, by comparison, looked a little slower than normal and didn't seem to be in top physical shape. But he still battled Rune hard despite needing treatment from the trainer early in the second set. After the efficient speed of the first set, it felt like Rune could get the edge back at any second and defeat Djokovic in straight sets. When rain forced the suspension of the second set at 5-4 with Djokovic in the lead, it seemed like that's where the match was headed.

But Djokovic managed to pull it out, scoring the points he needed after the suspension to force a deciding third set. That's when Rune took control once again, winning several games before Djokovic could manage winning even one. Late-match heroics are typical for Djokovic (we've seen him dig himself out of bigger holes before and go on to win), but this time he simply didn't have it. Rune won, marking the second time in three career matches that he's defeated Djokovic.

Beating Djokovic (who will turn 36 on May 22) is still a big accomplishment, especially for the younger up-and-comers like Rune who is just 20. He watched Djokovic when he was young, and beating him now, when he's still at or near the top of his game, is meaningful.

In the semifinals, Rune will face the winner of the match between Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo.

