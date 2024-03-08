Nuggets hold off Celtics in potential NBA Finals preview

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, looks to pass the ball as Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman, center, and guard Jrue Holiday defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

If Thursday was an NBA Finals preview, the Denver Nuggets are looking pretty good.

Nikola Jokic led Denver to a 115-109 win over the Boston Celtics in a marquee matchup between the NBA's defending champions and the owners of the league's top record, sweeping the season series in the process.

It was a usual night at the office for Jokic, with 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one turnovers. The MVP candidate appeared to be dealing with an elbow injury for some of the game, but was still orchestrating a strong night on offense against the NBA's No. 2 team in defensive efficiency.

The Celtics led for much of the first quarter, until a quick 9-2 run at the end gave the Nuggets a lead they never gave back. Boston came close, though. The Celtics tied the game at points in the third quarter and shortened a double-digit lead to just two points in the final two minutes of the game.

Jokic and Gordon responded by doing this with 20 seconds left:

Joker spins and lobs it to Gordon to go up 4!



19.8 seconds left on TNT pic.twitter.com/2P6tgBsdgF — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

Somehow, that wasn't even the wildest dunk of the game. Or the second-wildest.

There was this nearly derailed dunk in transition by Peyton Watson:

Peyton Watson soars for the dunk to put the Nuggets back up 10 on TNT 😤 pic.twitter.com/1kEEVg1s4m — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

And then Gordon provided a reminder he probably should have won a Dunk Contest or two.

AARON GORDON MY GOODNESS!



Snatches and throws down the 1-handed putback 😳



BOS-DEN 4Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/ULydeFRFx5 — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

Jaylen Brown would have been the hero on the Celtics' side, with 42 points on 16-of-27 shooting with 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. It wasn't enough to offset Jayson Tatum scoring only 14 points. Boston also finished 11-of-37 from 3-point range.

The win moves the 43-20 Nuggets only a game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the top seed in the West, with the Oklahoma City Thunder behind them.