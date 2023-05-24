Oakland A's and Nevada officials reportedly reach tentative deal for up to $380M in public funds for $1.5B Las Vegas stadium

Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - APRIL 21: A close up view of an Oakland Athletics hat and Rawlings glove during the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 21, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics’ journey to relocation to Las Vegas moved forward Tuesday as the A's and Nevada state officials reached a tentative agreement regarding public financing toward the construction of a new $1.5 billion stadium in Las Vegas, according to media reports.

The A's were initially seeking a $500 million package from Clark County before agreeing on up to $380 million in a package of transferrable tax credits and bonds, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The reported agreement comes after weeks of negotiations that included Clark County representatives, the governor’s office, the Athletics and the Nevada state treasurer.

The A's still face obstacles, as the club awaits approval from the Nevada state legislature to make the deal official. The move also requires approval from Major League Baseball owners.

This agreement comes over a week after the A's reached a binding agreement with the Bally's Corporation to build a new ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip, located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

This is a significant step in the right direction toward the A's relocation.