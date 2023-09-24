Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. injures right ankle against Notre Dame

Ohio State v Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had his right ankle rolled up on while blocking during the third quarter of the No. 6 Buckeyes’ game against No. 9 Notre Dame.

Harrison was engaged with his defender on TreVeyon Henderson’s TD run as Henderson rushed to Harrison’s side of the field. As Notre Dame's Xavier Watts pursued Henderson and dove to tackle him, Harrson’s ankle severely turned inwards as Watts crashed into him from behind.

Marvin Harrison Jr is down. Oh no. pic.twitter.com/Df1Y6R7LYm — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 24, 2023

Harrison had to be helped off the field by two Ohio State trainers after he was face down on the field for a couple of minutes after the play. Before exiting the game, he had been targeted twice and had one catch for seven yards.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison is considered the best wide receiver eligible for the 2024 NFL draft and a possible top-three pick. Harrison had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore in 2022 and has 15 catches for 311 yards and three scores through three-plus games in 2023.

Henderson's run gave Ohio State a 10-0 lead in what has been a low-scoring contest in South Bend.