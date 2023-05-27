Oklahoma softball wins 48th straight game to set NCAA win streak record, reach Women's College World Series

2022 NCAA Division I Women's Softball Championship OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 9: Kinzie Hansen #9 of the Oklahoma Sooners pumps her fist after hitting a three-run home run to secure the lead at 6-2 against the Texas Longhorns in the fifth inning during the NCAA Women's College World Series finals at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on June 9, 2022 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won the NCAA Championship with a 10-5 victory. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma softball now stands alone in history, but it still has some work to do.

The Sooners defeated Clemson in an 8-7 thriller on Saturday, notching their 48th straight win to set an NCAA record for consecutive victories. The record previously belonged to Arizona, which won 47 straight between 1996 and 1997.

Oklahoma's last loss was a 4-3 road defeat against Baylor on Feb. 19. Overall, the team now holds a 56-1 record on the season.

Saturday's win also gave Oklahoma a 2-0 win in the Norman Super Regional, sending the program to its 16th Women's College World Series. The Sooners are pursuing a third straight national title, a fifth in eight years and their seventh overall.

It took a comeback for Oklahoma to finish off Clemson's season. The Sooners opened the game with four runs in four innings, but Clemson responded with a three-run rally off Oklahoma ace Nicole May in the fourth inning. When Clemson got another runner in scoring position in the fifth Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso pulled May for Alex Storako, who allowed a homer, a HBP, a single and a walk before she was pulled without getting an out.

The inning ended with Clemson up 7-4 and 12 outs from tying the series 1-1 in shocking fashion. That lead held until the seventh inning, when Kinzie Hansen hit a three-run homer.

Oklahoma finally took back the lead in the ninth inning with a solo homer from Tiare Jennings. One scoreless bottom of the ninth later, the Sooners had made history.

The Sooners are back on top in the 9th inning! 🔥#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/6DZuXvpNdL — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 27, 2023

Oklahoma is now set to face Stanford in the first round of the WCWS, which begins on June 1.