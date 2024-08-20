Oklahoma State football helmets to have QR codes for fans linking to NIL donation page

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 27 TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: An Oklahoma State helmet rests on the field during warmups before the TaxAct Texas Bowl between the Texas A&M Aggies and Oklahoma State Cowboys at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy told players to stop asking for more NIL money.

On Tuesday, he endorsed a program asking fans to provide more NIL money.

Oklahoma State announced on Tuesday that players' football helmets this fall will have QR codes that link to a campaign for name image and likeness fundraising. The codes will be 1.5 square inches and placed on the back of players' helmets.

The codes will link to a web page organized by "Pokes With A Purpose," the program's NIL fundraising arm. There, fans will be presented with multiple donation options ranging from $100 to $5,000 to "other." They'll also have the option of making their donation one-time or monthly. At the bottom of the page, fans can "credit a team member" by choosing from a list of players' names.

It's not clear from Oklahoma State's announcement if crediting a player means that all of the funds designated will go directly to the player selected.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," Gundy said, via the announcement. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

So how exactly are fans supposed to access 1.5-square inch QR codes on the backs of players' helmets? OSU is counting on shots from game broadcasts and posted on social media to increase exposure of the QR codes to fans interested in making donations.

"Although the QR codes aren't expected to be visible from the stands on game day, close shots during broadcasts, as well as postgame photos posted to social media are expected to raise the team's NIL value throughout the year," OSU's release reads.

The codes won't be limited to helmets. They'll be visible on players' bags that they carry to the stadium on game days. They'll also be placed on coasters in premium seating sections and on signage throughout Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU announced the program days after Gundy called for a moratorium on NIL negotiations during the season.

"I told the players there's no negotiating now," Gundy said last week, per The Associated Press. "Portal's over. All negotiation's history. Now we're playing football. Just coaching and playing football.

“The business side of what we do now is, we have to have those conversations with them. Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It’s non-negotiable now. Start again in December.”