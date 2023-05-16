Olympic gold-medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is running for U.S. Congress

Olympic champion Sarah Hughes is running for Congress.

The former figure skater won gold in Salt Lake City in 2002. Now she wants to represent New York's 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

Hughes has yet to formally launch her campaign. But City & State New York reported that she filed to run for Congress in Long Island on Monday. Her campaign spokesman Max Kramer confirmed her intention to run to Newsday.

“Born and raised on Long Island, Sarah is concerned about where we’re headed, whether it’s rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women’s health,” Kramer's statement reads. “She’s putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks.”

Hughes, 38, secured her gold medal in upset fashion with a dazzling free skate at the Salt Lake Games. She stood in fourth place after the short program before climbing to the top of the standings past Russian silver medalist Irina Slutskaya and fellow American Michelle Kwan, who won bronze. She was 16 years old. No American has won gold in ladies singles since.

Since retiring from Olympic competition, Hughes attended Yale as an undergrad and Penn for law school. According to her LinkedIn bio, she's worked as an associate at a New York law firm and is currently studying at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Hughes intends to run as a Democrat. She'll challenge the seat held by Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito. The fourth district is adjacent to Hughes' hometown of Great Neck, which resides in New York's 3rd Congressional District represented by George Santos. His seat will be hotly contested after he was charged last week with federal counts of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

Kramer told Newsday that Hughes is actively searching for a home in the 4th District. She'll face a Democratic primary against multiple challengers looking to unseat D'Esposito.