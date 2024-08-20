Olympic medalist Gabby Williams re-signs with Storm for playoff push

Basketball - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 16 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 11: Gabrielle Gabby Williams #15 of Team France looks on during the Women's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team USA on day sixteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images) (Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Olympic silver medalist Gabby Williams signed a rest-of-season contract with the Seattle Storm, the team announced on Tuesday. Williams, a former UConn star who played for France and nearly sent the gold medal game to overtime against Team USA, was named the Olympics best defensive player and named to the All-Star Five.

Williams played for the Storm in 2022 and part of 2023, but opted to remain with her French national team in the lead-up to the Olympics this spring. She is the face of the prioritization clause in the WNBA, a controversial part of the collective bargaining agreement that suspends players who do not arrive to training camp on time. Many WNBA players still spend their offseasons overseas, where playoffs can bleed into the WNBA season.

The Storm went 0-2 in the first weekend after the WNBA's All-Star/Olympic break. It dropped them out of fourth in the race for hosting duties.

