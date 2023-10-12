One stat to know for every team in Week 6 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another Stat Nerd Thursday as Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to deliver and discuss one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 6. The two also provide a fantasy preview for the TNF matchup between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs:

2:17 - Carolina Panthers

6:34 - Chicago Bears

10:18 - Minnesota Vikings

16:15 - New England Patriots

18:06 - New York Giants

20:10 - Arizona Cardinals

21:17 - Green Bay Packers

23:42 - Las Vegas Raiders

24:50 - Houston Texans

25:43 - New York Jets

29:15 - Washington Commanders

34:14 - Tennessee Titans

35:37 - Cincinatti Bengals

37:53 - L.A. Rams

39:50 - L.A. Chargers

40:55 - Cleveland Browns

42:15 - New Orleans Saints

43:05 - Atlanta Falcons

44:05 - Indianapolis Colts

45:44 - Buffalo Bills

46:48 - Dallas Cowboys

50:50 - Baltimore Ravens

52:57 - Pittsburgh Steelers

54:00 - Seattle Seahawks

55:52 - Jacksonsville Jaguars

56:43 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58:20 - Detroit Lions

59:45 - Miami Dolphins

1:02:00 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:02:55 - San Francisco 49ers

1:06:45 - TNF Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs

