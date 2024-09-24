Orioles demote trade deadline pickup Eloy Jiménez to minors, get Ryan Mountcastle back from IL

Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 08: Eloy Jiménez #72 of the Baltimore Orioles at bat Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 8, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles have demoted designated hitter Eloy Jiménez to Triple-A Norfolk in order to make room for Ryan Mountcastle, who has been out with a wrist injury suffered during an Aug. 22 game.

They also released reliever Craig Kimbrel, who was designated for assignment last Wednesday.

Jiménez's time in Baltimore lasted only 33 games after he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox on July 30. He struggled with the Orioles, batting .232 with one home run and seven RBI while striking out 23 times in 95 at-bats.

Jiménez has dealt with injuries throughout his six-season MLB career, including this season with a left adductor strain and strained left hamstring. The 2023 season, where he hit .272 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI, was only the time outside of his rookie year that he has played at least 100 games.

Since appearing in 122 games in 2019, Jiménez has played 55, 55, 84, 120, and 98 games, respectively in each subsequent season.

According to Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner, the Orioles needed Jiménez' approval in order to option him to the minors due to him having over five years of service time. His contract features a $16.5 million team option for 2025, but also a $3 million buyout.

Mountcastle is batting .265 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI in 118 games this season.

The Orioles begin a pivotal three-game series on Tuesday night against the Yankees in New York.