Pacers, head coach Rick Carlisle reportedly agree to multi-year extension

Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Rick Carlisle of the Indiana Pacers reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on October 26, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle isn't parting ways with the organization any time soon. Both sides agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Specifics of the deal were not disclosed. It comes after Carlisle led the Pacers to a season-opening 143-120 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The victory was his 897th career win, bringing him closer to the 900 milestone only 13 other NBA coaches have met. Among active coaches in the league, he holds the second-most career wins behind San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. The Spurs legend is the NBA's all-time leader with 1,366 victories.

Carlisle can celebrate his extension and his birthday all the same weekend since he turns 64 on Friday.

His seasoned career began as a player in the Boston Celtics’ 80s dynasty led by Larry Bird. He originally joined the Pacers as an assistant under Bird in 1997. He left in 2000 to lead the Detroit Pistons for two seasons and returned to Indiana as head coach from 2003-2007.

Carlisle won 61 games in his first season at the helm of the Pacers but the notorious “Malice at the Palace” brawl with the Pistons in 2004 hampered the team’s success. He led to Pacers to 44 wins that season and the team wouldn’t see a finish over .500 until 2011-12, once Carlisle had already moved on.

He became one of 12 people to have an NBA championship as a player and a coach when he led the Dallas Mavericks to its first title in 2011.

Carlisle spent 13 seasons with the Mavericks before returning to the Pacers in 2021 as the team aimed for a playoff spot. Instead, Indiana saw a 19-36 record. In an effort to improve, they acquired All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield on Feb. 8 in a trade surrounding Domantas Sabonis.

The Pacers’ rebuild continues as the team won 25 games in 2021-22 and 35 last season.

Carlisle, who is also the longtime president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, appears to be a central part of that effort.