Packers struggle again in loss to last-place Broncos on another rough day for Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 22: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers is hit as he throws the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 22, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

After a tepid first half, the Green Bay Packers rallied to take a late lead against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

It didn't last. The Broncos responded with a go-ahead field goal, and Green Bay's last gasp came up short on a deep throw from Jordan Love into double coverage that was intercepted by safety P.J. Locke. The turnover secured a 19-17 Broncos win.

The late turnover capped another tough day for Love and the Packers offense in a loss to a last-place Broncos team that entered Sunday with a 1-5 record. Love finished the day completing 21 of 31 passes for two touchdowns and the late interception as the Packers failed to score more than 20 points for a fourth straight game.