Packers want QB Jordan Love for the long haul, plan to discuss long-term deal

The Green Bay Packers have seen more than enough. Thanks to Jordan Love's breakout season in his first year as a starter, the Packers are ready to talk about a long-term deal.

After Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2023 regular season, general manager Brian Gutekunst said the team has no interest in allowing Love to be a lame-duck quarterback next season.

Love is signed through 2024, but then Green Bay watched him go 6-2 down the stretch, toss 18 touchdowns to only one pick in those eight games and lead the Packers to victory on the road against the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

That sealed the deal and put the cherry on top for Gutekunst. The Packers can't officially sign Love until May 3, because NFL rules dictate that a team must wait a year after an extension to execute a second deal. But they're more than happy to wait.

The anticipated range of that new deal is somewhere between $35 million per year to $50 million, ESPN reported.

"I think we will go down that road," Gutekunst said via ESPN. "Certainly, I think that'll be important for our football team to have some stability there. Jordan and his representation, they're really good people so we will start working towards that some time in the next couple months.

"Jordan had a really good season toward the end, especially the second half. And we are really excited to build around him."

Love backed up Aaron Rodgers his first three seasons in the NFL after being drafted 26th overall out of Utah State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played a combined 10 games over his sophomore and junior seasons in the league before ascending to the starting role this season.

Green Bay traded Rodgers to the New York Jets, which opened the door for Love to take the reins.

The 25 year old nearly helped the Packers orchestrate back-to-back upsets in the playoffs. First beating the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, and then going to San Francisco to face the top-seeded 49ers.

San Francisco needed a second-half comeback to defeat Green Bay.