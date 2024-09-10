Panic Meter: Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr., Mark Andrews + Waiver Wire pickups | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 1 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for the regular season debut of 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Mark Andrews and many more.

To end the show, the two debut our new waiver wire segment to help you prioritize the players you need to target on the waiver wire this week.

(1:00) - Matt Harmon monologue on MNF: Jets - Niners

(11:30) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Drake London, Marvin Harrison Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Travis Etienne, Terry McLaurin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mark Andrews

(53:00) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Carolina Panthers, Chris Olave, Puka Nacua Malik Nabers

(1:05:30) - Waiver Wire Menu: Players you need to target this week

