Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day Five France's Leon Marchand after winning the men's 200m butterfly final at the Paris La Defense Arena on the fifth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Wednesday July 31, 2024. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images) (Martin Rickett - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

PARIS — In the multi-century history of swimming at the Olympics, no one — no man, no woman, no superhuman, not even Michael Phelps — had ever won medals in both butterfly and breaststroke.

On Wednesday here at Paris La Défense Arena, Léon Marchand did it in a span of 116 minutes.