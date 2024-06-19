Pascal Siakam reportedly 'intends' to sign 4-year, $189.5M max deal to return to Pacers

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Pascal Siakam is sticking with the Indiana Pacers. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Siakam is signing a four-year, $189.5 million max contract with the Pacers.

Prior to being traded to the Pacers in the middle of the 2023-2024 season, Siakam had spent his entire seven-year career with the Toronto Raptors.

